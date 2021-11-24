Joe Biden Claims Shelves Are Well Stocked as Grocers Ration Food

President Joe Biden tweeted Wednesday that supermarket shelves are well stocked across the country while grocers ration food.

“For all those concerns a few weeks ago that there would not be ample food available for Thanksgiving, families can rest easy today,” Biden claimed.

“Grocery stores are well-stocked with turkey and everything else you need,” the president added.

Meanwhile, Publix Supermarkets, a Florida-based grocer, warned customers this week to expect food shortages in all 1,280 stores across the southeast.

According to the Orlando Sentinel, the list of rationed foods include the following:

Canned cranberry sauce

Jarred gravy

Canned pie filling

Canola and vegetable oil

Cream cheese

Bacon

Rolled breakfast sausage

Paper napkins

Disposable plates, cups and cutlery

Bath tissue

Refrigerated snacks (Lunchables-type items)

Sports drinks

Aseptic-type juices (Capri Sun)

Canned cat food (variety packs)

Refrigerated pet food

Breitbart News visited Central Florida locations to confirm the rationed items.

NBC’s South Florida affiliate reported the empty shelves are not set to be restocked anytime soon, nor are the food shortages just confined to holiday foods.

“The limits are for all stores in our seven-state operating area,” a Publix representative told the station. “There is not a set time determined for these limits, and the list can change to include more items or remove items.”

Though Publix has not yet rationed turkeys, Winn-Dixie, another massive grocer, has rationed the turkeys.

A Winn-Dixie spokesperson told the NBC affiliate the rationing is to “ensure all families have an opportunity to enjoy a traditional Thanksgiving meal.”

Foods costs have skyrocketed in recent months.

Breitbart News reported the price of turkey has increased by more than 24 percent from 2020. In total, Thanksgiving in 2021 will cost American families 14 percent more.

