Poll: 56 Percent of Voters Believe Biden Is Not Concerned About Inflation  

Fifty-six percent of general election voters do not believe President Joe Biden is concerned about inflation, a Sunday Trafalgar poll revealed.

While the Labor Department announced Friday that inflation has topped a 40-year high in November, surpassing the coronavirus, crime, and immigration as national top concerns, a majority of voters say Biden is not concerned about the “impact that rising costs and inflation is having on Americans” (56 percent to 43 percent).

Among Democrats, only 48 percent think Biden is very concerned about inflation. Twenty-seven percent of Democrats say Biden is not concerned at all about inflation.

Seventy-seven percent of Republicans say Biden is not concerned about inflation, while 22 percent suggest he is.

A Sunday ABC/Ipsos poll also gave Biden poor marks on inflation. Nearly 70 percent disapprove of how he is handling it. Only 28 percent approve.

Concerning how Biden is handling the overall economy, 57 percent of voters disapprove.

Biden’s poor economic polling is not the only negative metric for the president. The ABC/Ipsos poll also revealed only 36 percent approve of his management of nationwide crime, seven points less than October.

When questioned about Biden’s handling of gun violence, respondents marked his approval rating less than October’s by seven percentage points (32 percent from 39 percent).

The ABC/Ipsos poll also asked respondents if Americans approved of Biden’s handling of Russia amid President Vladimir Putin’s troop buildup on the Ukrainian border. Only 38 percent said they “trust Biden to negotiate on America’s behalf with Putin,” down from 49 percent in June.

The Trafalgar poll was conducted December 4 – 7 among likely general election voters. The margin of error is 2.98 percent.

