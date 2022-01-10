The hashtag #BareShelvesBiden has been making the rounds on Twitter as shoppers use the slogan when posting pictures of empty and sparse grocery store shelves to the social media site.

Images of barren shelves were shared by Americans far and wide, including media members, politicians, and other shoppers as they feel the effects of supply chain issues and labor shortages under the Biden administration.

Curtis Houck, the managing editor at NewsBusters, shared images of shelves that appear to be picked clean in Oakton, Virginia:

Conservative comedians and hosts of the “Hodgetwins” podcast Keith and Kevin Hodge retweeted images of desolate shelves that were apparently photographed by another Twitter user:

Red State’s Managing Editor Jennifer Van Laar shared pictures of sparse shelves at Stater Bros in Simi Valley. “This was the 2nd store we went to looking for bagels. Found the bagels but zero – ZERO – plain cream cheese,” Van Laar wrote. “If you want Kraft parmesan cheese or Top Ramen, you’re pretty much out of luck.”

#BareShelvesBiden at Stater Bros in Simi Valley, CA. This was the 2nd store we went to looking for bagels. Found the bagels but zero – ZERO – plain cream cheese. If you want Kraft parmesan cheese or Top Ramen, you're pretty much out of luck. pic.twitter.com/qS7Lx8gRMa — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) January 9, 2022

Journalist Jack Posobiec tweeted a photo of a seemingly empty aisle at a Trader Joe’s in Arlington, Virginia, with the caption “Biden’s America in 2022.” He also shared images of a naked produce section at a store in Falls Church, Virginia.

Traders Joes in Arlington, VA Biden’s America in 2022#BareShelvesBiden pic.twitter.com/z00SbPzH4J — Jack Posobiec 🍊 (@JackPosobiec) January 9, 2022

BREAKING: #BareShelvesBiden is now trending nationwide – keep it up! pic.twitter.com/8XUvAVfauS — Jack Posobiec 🍊 (@JackPosobiec) January 9, 2022

The National Republican Congressional Committee posted an image of empty shelves, though it is unclear where the grocery store is located.

Buzz Patterson, who was the Republican candidate for California’s 7th Congressional in the 2020 election, slammed President Joe Biden and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg for the empty shelves, citing their handling of supply-chain issues.

US grocery stores are going to look like Cold War Moscow bread lines if @JoeBiden and @PeteButtigieg can’t get their supply chain problems fixed.#BareShelvesBiden — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) January 10, 2022

Even CNBC’s White House Correspondent Kayla Tausche tweeted images of near-empty aisles with the caption “Apocalypse now.” Tausche’s tweet came earlier in the day Sunday before the trend and she did not use the hashtag #BareShelvesBiden:

Similarly, Atlanta’s former Democrat Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms took to Twitter to voice her concerns over sparse shelves two days after she left office. Bottoms’s tweet came on January 5:

I’ve received 8 messages & counting from my very polite @Instacart shopper over the last 10 minutes about missing items in the Cascade Rd @Publix. I shopped in Buckhead & Vinings last week and no one else seems to have the supply chain issues we’re experiencing in SW Atlanta. pic.twitter.com/aDsTgwvljD — Keisha Lance Bottoms (@KeishaBottoms) January 5, 2022

Kevin Lewis with ABC 7 DC documented dwindling goods at a Whole Foods in Rockville, Maryland, on January 6. He also shared images of the Giant grocery store in Rockville he said was “depleted of many produce items, chicken, some bottled water, and other staples.” A sign in the produce section of the Giant read, “Due to supply challenges some bagged salads are unavailable at this time.”

The Safeway located at 1800 Rockville Pike in Rockville, Md., near the Twinbrook Metro, was the least impacted of the four grocery stores I visited today. One snack section, containing products like unsalted almonds and peanut butter nuggets, was the only over-picked area I saw. pic.twitter.com/SFKLzivon9 — Kevin Lewis (@KevinLewis7News) January 7, 2022