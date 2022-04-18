‘The Housing Market Faces an Inflection Point’: Home Builder Confidence Weakens for Fourth Straight Month

Confidence among home builders weakened in April for the fourth consecutive month, according to survey data released Monday.

The National Association of Home Builders’ monthly confidence index declined by two points to a reading of 77 in April, which is the lowest level since September of 2020.

The index’s decline was caused by a steep drop in the gauge of foot traffic of prospective buyers, which fell to its lowest level since July 2020. The measure of current sales conditions also fell as supply chain disruptions, high materials costs, and sharply higher mortgage rates weighed on home builder sentiment.

“The housing market faces an inflection point as an unexpectedly quick rise in interest rates, rising home prices, and escalating materials costs have significantly decreased housing affordability conditions, particularly in the crucial entry-level market, ” NAHB chief economist Robert Deitz said.