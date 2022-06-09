Texas Explosion Sends European Natural Gas Prices Soaring

An explosion at a key Texas liquified natural gas plant sent European natural gas prices surging.

The top U.K. natural-gas contract, ICE UK Natural Gas Continuous Contract, jumped from £130 per megawatt hour to as high as £180, a 38 percent increase. It has since come down to £154.90.

The lead European contract, Dutch TTF Gas Futures, jumped 16 percent to €91.90 per megawatt hour. Its price has also moderated at a still high €86.20.

Prices of U.S. contract have been volatile, spiking sharply higher on Wednesday, crashing on Thursday morning, and then rising again.

The explosion as the Freeport LNG facility has raised fears that it could reduce supply available for export to Europe, which is struggling to wean itself from Russian energy.