Texas Explosion Sends European Natural Gas Prices Soaring

Signage hangs on a fence near to the entrance of the Freepor UNITED STATES - APRIL 01: Signage hangs on a fence near to the entrance of the Freeport LNG facility in Quintana, Texas, U.S., on Wednesday, April 1, 2009. This facility boasts two gigantic LNG tanks that can each …
Photo by Craig Hartley/Bloomberg via Getty Images
John Carney

An explosion at a key Texas liquified natural gas plant sent European natural gas prices surging.

The top U.K. natural-gas contract, ICE UK Natural Gas Continuous Contract, jumped from £130 per megawatt hour to as high as £180, a 38 percent increase. It has since come down to £154.90.

The lead European contract, Dutch TTF Gas Futures, jumped 16 percent to €91.90 per megawatt hour. Its price has also moderated at a still high €86.20.

Prices of U.S. contract have been volatile, spiking sharply higher on Wednesday, crashing on Thursday morning, and then rising again.

The explosion as the Freeport LNG facility has raised fears that it could reduce supply available for export to Europe, which is struggling to wean itself from Russian energy.

Reuters reported the Freeport plant will remain shuttered for at least three weeks. The plant, which is near Quintana, Texas, boasts two gigantic LNG tanks that can each store 1 million barrels of LNG at 260 degrees below zero after being offloaded from tanker ships at their nearby dock. It is responsible for around one-fifth of LNG processed in the U.S.

 

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.