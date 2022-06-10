Bidenflation: Grocery Store Prices Up The Most Since 1979

American families got whacked by much higher prices at the grocery store in March.

The Consumer Price Index for food purchased for consumption at home rose 1.4 percent compared with the prior month. Compared with a year ago, grocery store prices are up 11.9 percent, the fastest pace of inflation since 1979.

Prices of cereals and bakery products jumped 11.6 percent. Prices of meats, poultry, fish, and eggs were up 14.6 percent. Dairy product prices were up 11.8 percent. Fruits and vegetable prices were up 8.6 percent.