Atlanta Fed’s GDP Tracker Falls To Zero

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 04: U.S. President Joe Biden speaks about the February jobs report during an event at the White House complex March 4, 2022 in Washington, DC. The U.S. economy added 678,000 new jobs in the month of February.
Win McNamee/Getty Images
John Carney

Economic growth appears to have come to a standstill, a widely followed barometer of the economy showed Wednesday.

The Atlanta Fed’s GDPNOW estimate of economic growth based on data published through today fell to zero from 0.9 percent a week ago. The figure was dragged down by a variety of economic data released over the past week, including retail sales, and consumer prices.

This decline raises the possibility that the economy may contract for a second consecutive quarter, one conventional definition of an economic recession. The economy contracted at a 1.5 percent annual rate in the first three months of the year.

GDPNOW is not a forecast of economic growth. Instead, it is an economic model that tracks what recently released economic data indicates about the economy.

