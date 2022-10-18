Two House Democrats are reportedly making sure family members are financially stable while American citizens struggle to make ends meet in President Joe Biden’s (D) economy.

The news comes as Americans gear up to cast their votes in the fast-approaching midterm elections, per a Fox News article published on Monday.

House Democrats Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) and House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-SC) have reportedly paid tens of thousands in campaign funds to relatives. Waters’ reelection campaign paid $16,000 to her daughter in several installments in recent months, the report said:

Karen Waters, who has been organizing slate-mailing operations to bolster her mother’s re-election since 2003, and her company, Progressive Connections, have received more than $1.2 million from Waters’ campaign over the past nearly two decades. A Federal Election Commission (FEC) filing this week by Citizens for Waters shows that Karen Waters received a total of $16,000 from the committee this quarter for “slate mailer management fees.”

In 2021, Waters paid her daughter more than $74,000 in campaign funds, however, “Maxine Waters has faced accusations of nepotism before. In 2004, the Los Angeles Times reported she paid over $1 million to family members in the course of eight years,” according to Breitbart News.