Report: ‘No One Senior’ at Anheuser-Busch InBev Knew of Dylan Mulvaney ‘Mistake’

No one at a senior level at Anheuser-Busch InBev, the maker of Bud Light, reportedly knew about the decision to partner with transgender social media personality Dylan Mulvaney, according to new reports this week.

The Daily Mail, citing the Daily Wire, reports:

The polarizing marketing partnership between beer giant Bud Light and trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney was launched without approval from senior executives of parent company Anheuser-Busch (AB), according to a new report. … But behind the scenes at AB, ‘no one at a senior level’ was aware of the partnership that has now dominated headlines for weeks, and the decision to include Mulvaney in the campaign was taken by a ‘low-level marketing staffer,’ two sources close to the situation told The Daily Wire.

The Daily Wire notes:

The claims come despite the company’s vice president of marketing recently touting her mandate to make the brand more “inclusive,” and after the company issued a statement confirming the partnership and describing it as an attempt to “authentically connect with audiences across various demographics and passion points.”

The partnership, which includes Mulvaney’s smiling face on beer cans, has coincided with $6 billion in market valuation losses in the company’s stock, as local liquor retailers and distributors face customer disapproval.

Executives appear to be divided about the marketing campaign, with some touting its success at raising awareness of the brand, and others appearing to dodge responsibility for anger from some consumers.

