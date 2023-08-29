Wokelash: Bud Light Sales Continue to Crater as Modelo Widens Lead as Best-Selling U.S. Beer

Next time you feel like a beer latest data shows the chances are you’ll reach for a Modelo Especial, as the Mexican product continues to outsell Bud Light after its disastrous partnership with trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

The latest NielsenIQ data provided to FOX Business by Bump Williams Consulting shows Bud Light sales in off-premise locations such as grocery stores and gas stations tumbling 15.9 percent on a dollar basis and down 20.1 percent on a volume basis year to date as of Aug. 19.

Modelo was up 10.3 percent in sales and 9.6 percent in volume.

The Mexican beer, which is distributed in the U.S .by Constellation Brands, has consistently beaten Bud Light in monthly sales since May — after unprecedented outrage over the company tapping Mulvaney on April 1 to promote the brand.

As of the latest data, Modelo holds an 8.4 percent share of total beer sales in the U.S. so far in 2023, while Bud Light is at 8.2 percent.

Bump Williams’ analysis said Modelo toppled Bud Light as the best-selling beer in large part thanks to sales in convenience stores, noting “the slides continue as Modelo continues to pad its lead across all off-premise outlets combined.”

Bud Light parent company Anheuser-Busch has laid off hundreds of U.S. workers in the wake of the beer boycott, as Breitbart News reported.

Retailers have been devoting “more shelf space” to Modelo Especial to cash in on its surge in popularity, added Williams.

Meanwhile, Budweiser sales have also been dented by the controversy, declining 10.3 percent over the same period.

Michelob Ultra – another Anheuser-Busch brand – has seen some improvement with a 0.4 percent increase in sales in the week-long period.