What’s in Your Wallet?: Collectors Willing to Pay $4,500 for Certain $2 Bills

Some $2 bills might be pretty valuable, and collectors would love to get their hands on them, NJ.com reported on Monday.

The outlet cited the U.S. Currency Auctions website that shows some collectors are willing to fork over thousands of dollars for the bills.

“If you have a $2 bill with a red seal that was printed in 1890 and uncirculated, it is now worth $4,500,” the report said, adding, “Other $2 bills with a red seal can fetch between $300 and $2,500, while ones with brown or blue seals can fetch hundreds of dollars.”

According to the Bureau of Engraving and Printing, the federal government issued the first $2 bills in 1862 with the first Secretary of the Treasury Alexander Hamilton’s face printed on them:

The first use of Thomas Jefferson’s portrait on $2 notes was on Series 1869 United States Notes. The same portrait has been used for all series of $2 United States Notes as well as for all $2 Federal Reserve notes. … In celebration of the United States’ bicentennial, a $2 Federal Reserve note, Series 1976, was introduced. The new design maintained the portrait of Jefferson on the face but the back was changed from Monticello to a vignette of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. The most recent printing of the $2 note has the Series 2017A designation. There are no plans to redesign the $2 note.