Times Square Billboard Warns $34 Trillion National Debt Is ‘Ticking Time Bomb’

A billboard in New York City’s Times Square warns of the “ticking time bomb” that is the $34 trillion national debt.

Released by the nonprofit Committee to Unleash Prosperity (CTUP) group, the ad campaign includes a 50-f00t-high billboard that will run for three months in Times Square. The digital billboard features a video of people running away in fear of a giant countdown of the national debt until it finally explodes in oblivion. Take a look:

“The display is part of CTUP’s effort to educate Americans to the existential threat posed by growing government debt spending that causes rising prices and threatens national bankruptcy,” the organization said in a statement to Fox Business.

The CTUP website states that it seeks to “educate policy makers and the public about government policies that have been proven, in practice, to maximize economic growth and equitable prosperity in America and around the world”:

Supply-Side is not, as defamed by its detractors, ‘trickle-down,’ enacting big economic advantages, such as tax cuts, for the rich while workers get scraps. It is ‘across-the-board.’ The Committee’s creed, as stated by Adam Smith in Wealth of Nations holds that ‘It is the great multiplication of the productions of all the different arts, in consequence of the division of labour, which occasions, in a well-governed society, that universal opulence which extends itself to the lowest ranks of the people.’ (Emphasis supplied.) As elegantly stated by Supply-Side progenitor John F. Kennedy, ‘a rising tide lifts all boats.’ Both workers and investors prospered thanks to Reagan and Clinton Supply-Side measures. Committee co-founder Larry Kudlow, together with co-author historian Brian Domitrovic (now of the Laffer Center) elegantly established the historic status of President Kennedy in the Supply-Side pantheon in JFK and the Reagan Revolution: A Secret History of American Prosperity.

The national debt ballooned to $34 trillion this year as compared to when it stood at $907 billion roughly four decades ago.

“The national debt is expected to nearly double in size over the next three decades, according to the latest findings from the Congressional Budget Office. At the end of 2022, the national debt grew to about 97% of gross domestic product,” Fox Business noted.

