VIDEO: 79 Left Jobless After Chicago’s Last Pepsi Plant Abruptly Closes

Pepsi abruptly shut down its only plant in Chicago on Monday and workers are reeling from the news.

The employees were told of the decision just before 6:00 a.m. when the union known as Teamsters Local 727 was informed by the company’s attorneys, USA Today reported, noting that 79 people were laid off.

In a statement, PepsiCo Beverages North America said it was a “difficult” decision to make:

This is a more than 60-year-old building that has physical limitations. Our top priority is to support our employees during this transition, and our commitment to serve Chicagoland remains strong … Our plans meet applicable legal requirements and we will actively work with Union leadership on the details related to the closure.

The union is now demanding an explanation from Pepsi, according to Fox 32.

Secretary-Treasurer of Local 727, John Coli, Jr. commented, “That Pepsi would do this to their longtime employees is disgusting. They are a disgrace. The Union will do everything in its power to ensure that these employees are taken care of per the Union contract and the law.”

The union claims the closure’s execution violated the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, per Today.

One man who drove trucks for Pepsi for 21 years and was only nine years away from retirement told ABC 7, “I’m the sole provider in my household and my wife has MS, my daughter is about to go to college next year, so it’s… I can’t put into words what I feel right now.”

He is now trying to think about starting over somewhere else. However, he appeared not to let the loss of his job stop him from moving forward.

“My message to my coworkers is, you know, God closes one door and opens up another and it might be better,” he stated:

Pepsi has reportedly said workers will continue being paid and receive benefits until December 28 when the location will permanently shut down.

WGN News reported that Pepsi “will work with union leaders to address the details of the closure.”