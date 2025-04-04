Jobs Crush Expectations: 228,000 Added In March as Trump Economy Defies Critics

Employers in the United States added 228,000 workers to their payrolls in March, the Department of Labor said Friday, and the unemployment rate inched up to 4.2 percent.
Economists had been expecting just 140,000 jobs would be added in March.
