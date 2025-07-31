White House Releases Full List of Tariffs Starting Tomorrow

A list of tariffs set to start Friday for multiple countries around the world has been released, with rates ranging from as low as 10 to as high as 41 percent.

Syria currently has the highest tariff rate at 41 percent, while Brazil has the lowest at 10 percent.

“European Union: Goods with Column 1 Duty Rate > 15% -> 0% European Union: Goods with Column 1 Duty Rate < 15% ->15% minus Column 1 Duty Rate,” announced AAF trade policy analyst Jacob Jensen in a post on X.

The White House published the full list of countries that would be subject to the new tariffs on Thursday.

According to the Associated Press, the president signed an executive order on Thursday that “set new tariffs on a wide swath of U.S. trading partners to go into effect on Aug. 7 — the next step in his trade agenda that will test the global economy.”

“The order was issued shortly after 7 p.m. on Thursday,” the AP noted. “It came after a flurry of tariff-related activity in the last several days, as the White House announced agreements with various nations and blocs ahead of the president’s self-imposed Friday deadline.”

“The tariffs are being implemented at a later date in order for the rates schedule to be harmonized, according to a senior administration official who spoke to reporters on a call on the condition of anonymity,” it added.

The president had previously announced a 50 percent tariff on Brazil, but the “order was only 10% as the other 40% were part of a separate measure approved by Trump on Wednesday.”

