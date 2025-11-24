Sean Duffy: Record Low Gas Prices Ahead of Thanksgiving, ‘The Golden Age of Travel Starts with All of Us’

“The Golden Age of travel starts with all of us,” Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said ahead of the Thanksgiving travel period, touting the affordability of gas prices as the holiday season kicks off.

“Now is the perfect time to hit the road to visit family & friends for Thanksgiving — gas prices are at a RECORD LOW — and for that we can all be thankful for a more affordable holiday season,” Duffy said in one X post, sharing words from White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, who outlined some of these realities during a press conference last week.

“President Trump’s policies are working to make Americans’ Thanksgiving more affordable this year, from their commute to the dinner table,” Leavitt said, touting falling gas prices.

“Nearly 100 million Americans are expected to drive next week to spend time with loved ones for the holiday, and thanks to President Trump’s drill baby drill agenda, the national average price of a gallon of gas on Thanksgiving Day is projected to be at the cheapest price since the COVID pandemic in 2021,” she said.

Notably, gas prices reached an all-time record high with an average of $5.016 for regular unleaded on June 14, 2022, during former President Joe Biden’s term. As of Monday, the national average sat at $3.069.

Leavitt also cited data from the American Farm Bureau Federation’s annual survey, stating that, “Cooking Thanksgiving dinner will also cost less this year than it did last year, and is down about five percent overall.”

“The average price for a staple of the meal, a 16 pound frozen turkey, is down more than 16 percent from last year, which will provide critical savings for families and their budgets. President Trump’s entire economic agenda is aimed at putting more money back into the pockets of hard-working Americans,” she added.

In another post, Duffy pointed out that 82 million people in the country are expected to travel for Thanksgiving, whether by car, plane, train, or bus.

“Tomorrow will be the busiest day with 52,000 flights ✈️ Make sure to get to the airport early, and thank your flight crews. And don’t forget to dress with respect! The Golden Age of travel starts with all of us ,” Duffy said.

Indeed, AAA predicts 82 million individuals traveling across the Thanksgiving travel period, up from their 79.9 million projection last year. That figure ultimately rested around 80.2 million.