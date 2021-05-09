A Spanish teacher was pulled from her classes once investigators said she allegedly performed an “inappropriate sexual act” while teaching a Zoom lesson.

The New York Post reported Saturday:

As students at the prestigious Columbia Secondary School for Math, Science, and Engineering remotely watched a “live” class, Amanda K. Fletcher, 37, “appeared to suck the nipple of an unidentified topless male” while she “rocked her head back and forth,” according to the Special Commissioner of Investigation for city schools.

Moments later, Fletcher turned in view of the screen and reportedly gyrated her shoulders while smiling.

Prior to that, students saw the teacher eat spaghetti with the man behind her, according to the SCI report dated October 29, 2020, which the Post obtained.

Once she removed her mouth from her companion’s chest, Fletcher “resumed teaching and discussing a worksheet,” a student told authorities.

Investigators saw several clips of the incident that students shared on Snapchat and additional social media platforms, the report said, adding the incident happened on September 30, a few weeks after the city’s Department of Education (DOE) opened the school year online.

The alleged conduct began around 12 minutes prior to the class ending, while students were still on the call, according to the report.

Fletcher, who is a Washington Heights resident, would not cooperate with the investigation and could not be reached to comment, according to the New York Daily News.

“In a now defunct profile on the school’s web site, Fletcher says she teaches various levels of Spanish, including an Advanced Placement class. She says she was raised in Indiana and attended DePauw University before studying overseas in Spain and Latin America,” the outlet continued.

DOE spokeswoman Danielle Filson called the alleged behavior “absolutely unacceptable.”

The department “reassigned” the teacher in October once it received the SCI report, and will seek “disciplinary action” against her, Filson noted.

Fletcher made $105,588 in 2020 and reportedly remains on the city’s payroll, the Post concluded.