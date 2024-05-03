Nolte: Donald Trump Jumps to Ten-Point Lead over Joe Biden

In a three-way race that includes independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., former President Donald Trump has jumped to a ten-point lead over His Fraudulency Joe Biden, according to the latest polling from Rasmussen Reports.

Trump earns 46 percent nationwide support, compared to just 36 percent for Biden and nine percent for Kennedy.

This is an increase of four points for Trump since April when he led Hunter’s Dad by six points, 44 to 38 percent.

Today’s internals are brutal for Biden.

Trump leads with Hispanics by eight points, 41 to 33 percent.

Trump leads with 18-39-year-olds by two points, 36 to 34 percent.

Trump earns 21 percent of the black vote, while Biden earns just 61 percent. That number should be closer to 90 percent.

Only 70 percent of Democrats support Biden. Trump earns 16 percent Democrat support.

Trump earns 80 percent Republican support. Biden sits at ten percent.

In a five-way match-up between Trump, Biden, the Green Party’s Jill Stein, Kennedy Jr., and former Harvard Professor Cornel West, The Donald’s lead jumps to 12 points over Slow Joe, 48 to 36 percent. Kennedy pulls eight percent support. Stein and West top out at a single point.

In this five-way race, Trump’s lead over Biden with Hispanics jumps to 15 points, 45 to 30 percent.

“Despite being on trial in New York City, former President Donald Trump has widened his lead over President Joe Biden during the past month,” says the pollster.

The small polling bump Biden enjoyed after his State of the Union address — a bump that never put him in the lead — has dissipated under a flurry of poor economic news and disastrous public appearances, which highlight the 287-year-old’s increasing frailty. Polling won’t yet fully reflect Biden’s appalling lack of leadership and “Very Fine People On Both Sides” response to the violent Hitler Youth uprisings at left-wing universities.

For context, except for a single poll in September 2020, Rasmussen showed Biden topping Trump in almost every one of its 2020 polls. At times, Rasmussen showed Biden up by eight and 12 points. In its concluding survey, Rasmussen had Biden ahead by a single point, which was only off by 3.5 points from the final spread of +4.5 for Biden. This was a better result than many of the 2020 pollsters had predicted.

Rasmussen polled 1,205 likely voters between April 29 and May 1, 2024, which makes it the most recent national poll, so we don’t yet know if it’s an outlier. CNN has Trump up six. Harvard/Harris has Trump up four. We also won’t know how Biden’s indefensible handling of America’s Campus Hitler Youth uprising and Friday’s lackluster jobs number affects his standing until next week.

All we know is this…No Republican presidential candidate, including Trump, has polled this well since 2004.

