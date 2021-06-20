Radical Ilhan Omar Denies Schools Are Teaching Critical Race Theory

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) denied Saturday that schools are teaching Critical Race Theory (CRT).

“Republicans love to create outrage over things that aren’t actually happening. People should be asking them, what elementary, middle and high school is teaching Critical Race Theory and why they are spinning false narratives,” she tweeted.

Meanwhile, on June 18, Rep. Glenn Grothman (R-WI) introduced legislation to ban the teaching of CRT in Washington, D.C., public schools.

“How can we expect any child to succeed in life when we teach them that the deck is stacked against them and that they will forever be held back by racist oppressors,” Grothman asked rhetorically in a statement. “The purpose of this retelling of American history is to try to set American against American. Rather than share the wonderful gift we all have, to live the American Dream if we work for it, the goal of CRT is to make Americans bitter and angry with each other.”

Omar’s denial that CRT is being taught in schools also comes after the establishment media took to attacking parents battling its implementation.

An NBC News produced a hit piece entitled “Critical Race Theory Battle Invades School Boards — with Help from Conservative Groups” with the story including a description of CRT, “the academic study of racism’s pervasive impact.”

NBC News is really upset that parents are fighting back against critical race theory What's rlly happening is that the grassroots civic action that has bolstered leftist causes for years is being taken up by conservatives, the left doesn't like it one bit https://t.co/vemhv9uxOD — libby emmons (@libbyemmons) June 15, 2021

CRT aims to push two main premises:

“Racism is ordinary, not aberrational.” “Our system of white-over-color ascendancy serves important purposes, both psychic and material.”

Breitbart News reported on the history of CRT, as “an intellectual development in the late 1970s and early 1980s in which some scholars… began to doubt that the constitutional and legal system itself had the capacity for change.”