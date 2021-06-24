Parents and activists in Texas descended on the Fort Worth Independent School District’s (FWISD) school board meeting to protest Critical Race Theory (CRT) on Tuesday.

Prior to the meeting, over 100 people marched to the district’s headquarters, according to Fox 4 News.

Reporter Macy Jenkins shared footage of a speaker at the march urging parents to remove their children from the public school system:

Some attendees said the district focused too much on social issues, however, the district claimed topics such as CRT were not an official part of the curriculum, the article continued:

Roughly 200 protestors made the mile-long march from a Fort Worth police and fire memorial to the Fort Worth ISD school board while chanting against CRT and demanding FWISD Superintendent Kent Scribner step down from the board. They claim he’s responsible for focusing on ideology over academics.

However, march organizer Carlos Turcios shared a link Wednesday to the FWISD’s Division of Equity and Excellence’s overview of services handbook, writing, “The one’s asking for evidence on how the ISD is implementing CRT. Well here it is.”

The document is featured under the “Equity & Restorative Practices Handbook” on the district’s website.

In a greeting to educators, Sherry Breed, chief of the division, said, “FWISD has started on a courageous journey to dismantle institutional and systemic racism in our district”:

To address these systemic issues, the Division of Equity and Excellence was established. Since being established, the Division has provided a plethora of seminars to provide opportunities to build racial consciousness by first providing opportunities for participants to build their racial equity lens and interrogate their personal biases.

According to the Fox report, protest attendees also argued against a teacher training model titled “Courageous Conversations About Race.”

“The Courageous Conversations is actually Critical Race Theory being programmed under a different name,” Sharon Hives, a Fort Worth resident, told the outlet. “It’s still teaching that one race is oppressing another race.”

Meanwhile, page 10 of the handbook is titled “Critical Race Theory (CRT) in Fort Worth ISD: An Introduction”:

Learning Objectives: Participants will be able to A working understanding of Critical Race Theory (CRT) and its central tenets (Counter- storytelling, the permanence of racism, whiteness as property, interest convergence, critique of liberalism)

An understanding of the endemic nature of racism and white supremacy to US society at its founding and into the present

The ability to easily and openly discuss issues of race, racism, and settler colonialism

The ability to read, understand, and apply CRT as an analysis tool in their current roles Turcios shared photos of Tuesday's march with citizens carrying American flags:

"No time for politics, CRT, or rhetoric. It's time for an approach that truly empowers our students," Turcios stated.

Although the district reportedly maintained CRT is not in its curriculum, some parents said it is the reason they enrolled their kids in private schools, the Fox article concluded.