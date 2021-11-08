PHOTO: School Bus Carrying 30 Students Crashes in Creek

An Easton Area School District bus with 30 children on board crashed through a guardrail and into the Bushkill Creek Monday in Pennsylvania.

The vehicle fell into the creek just before 8:00 a.m., north of the blue bridge near the Karl Stirner Arts Trail located on Bushkill Drive in Easton, LehighValleyLive.com reported.

Easton Area school bus with 30 middle school students lands in Bushkill Creek https://t.co/MIGnCBFgdK pic.twitter.com/RMF9HtXKvg — lehighvalleylive.com (@lehighvalley) November 8, 2021

There were approximately 30 middle schoolers on board, Easton Area School District policeman Scott Casterline said.

The outlet continued: At least two students and the driver had to be lifted up the steep embankment one by one in a “stokes” basket, according to Easton Fire Chief Henry Hennings. These baskets are typically used to lift individuals up steep slopes when they’re not capable of climbing on their own. The driver and two students were taken in an ambulance to St. Luke’s Hospital’s Anderson campus in Bethlehem Township, according to Easton Area School District Director of Safe Schools John Remaley. Remaley said six students were taken in an ambulance to St. Luke’s Hospital – Easton campus.

Remaley was unsure regarding the extent of their injuries but noted they did not appear to be serious in nature.

WFMZ reporter Ali Reid shared another photo of the yellow school bus with its front end in the creek:

UPDATE: 8 kids from Easton Area Middle School taken to the hospital + driver. From what officials are aware— no serious… Posted by Ali Reid on Monday, November 8, 2021

Easton Police Chief Carl Scalzo explained the bus was going north and veered to the right where the shoulder is elevated, then went back across the opposite lane, through the rail, and onto the footpath before going into the creek.

“The bus somehow missed plowing into one of the many trees along the creekside, Scalzo said. He said the students are lucky because the crash could have been a lot worse,” the LehighValleyLive.com report said.

Aerial footage of the crash showed what appeared to be police vehicles at the scene, ABC 6 reported. The cause of the crash is currently being investigated. “The Easton Police Department will reconstruct the accident to try to determine the cause. Scalzo said video of the crash was provided by a vehicle following behind the bus,” the LehighValleyLive.com article read.

Several students were spotted standing by the side of the road following the incident as they waited for another bus. Meanwhile, some parents arrived to make sure their children were alright.