Anonymous Family Pays Year’s Tuition for Class of TCU Medical Students

A generous anonymous family is covering the tuition bill for Texas Christian University’s (TCU) 2024 class of medical students in Fort Worth this upcoming school year.

“This gift is meaningful beyond words,” said Founding Dean Stuart D. Flynn, MD, in a press release. “For the students in this class, it is truly powerful and will have a profound effect on their future.”

He added that he was “honored and humbled by this tremendous gift to our students that will have a momentous impact on their lives and those they serve in the community.”

The students learned of the big-hearted gesture Thursday.

“This type of gift allows us to be the best doctor we can be without having to worry about how much money we have to make to pay back these debts,” 36-year-old medical student Sam Sayed told NBC DFW.

This is the second time the 2024 class received such a generous donation as an anonymous couple footed their tuition for their 2021-2022 school year, TCU said. TCU noted that this latest anonymous “gift also supports Lead On: A Campaign for TCU, the university’s most ambitious philanthropic campaign in its nearly 150-year history. “

The family responsible for the current donation has contributed to TCU’s School of Medicine in the past, with students benefiting in the form of stipends and partial scholarships for student research.

“Our students will finish medical school and go on to serve thousands of patients throughout their lives, in our community and well beyond,” said TCU Chancellor Victor J. Boschini Jr. “This gift allows them to focus on becoming the best possible physicians.”

In May, Breitbart News reported that an anonymous donor paid the student balances of the entire graduating class at Wiley College, another Texas school.