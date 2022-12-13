Multiple students are accused of attacking and bullying a boy with Down syndrome in a restroom at a high school in Elmhurst, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago.

Officials at York Community High School vowed to take action after they saw the clip of the teenagers allegedly pushing the student with Down syndrome onto the floor, yelling, “Get him!” CBS News reported Monday.

Once the boy got up off the floor, he appeared to hide in a bathroom stall as the other students laughed and taunted him:

Administrators have since issued a letter to families regarding the issue.

Elmhurst Community Unit School District 205 spokeswoman Tonya Daniels provided the outlet with a statement that read in part:

We are deeply disappointed and saddened by the actions of this small group of students. Bullying, intimidation, and harassment diminish a student’s ability to learn and a school’s ability to educate. Such behaviors are not tolerated in Elmhurst District 205, and any student who chooses to engage in these behaviors will face the appropriate consequences. Throughout the day on Friday, students involved in the situation were interviewed and significant school consequences were issued.

According to the statement, the investigation is ongoing and the Elmhurst Police Department School Resource Officers are aware of the incident and remain in contact with the boy’s parents.

One of the boy’s peers, Mary Olivia Muti, created an online petition to address the issue.

“This has occurred numerous of times at our high-school and surrounding schools that turn a blind eye to bullying. We the students of York, feel compelled for immediate, radical change for the better with appropriate consequences,” Muti wrote.

“We are hoping the administration recognizes the situation and finds a consequence fitting as such. We are sick and tired of this mistreatment,” she added.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the petition had 8,319 signatures.

According to the American Psychological Association, bullying occurs when a person intentionally and repeatedly causes someone else injury or discomfort.

“Bullying can take the form of physical contact, words, or more subtle actions,” the site reads.

The act can occur in person or via technology, also known as cyberbullying, per Everyday Health.

Muti told CBS she plans to meet with administrators and ask them to enforce a suspension and sports ban for the young people involved in the recent incident.