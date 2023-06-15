Watch: 4th Graders Read ‘Pride’ Book at Virginia Elementary School Event

A video shows fourth graders at an elementary school in Charlottesville, Virginia, reading a book titled ABC Pride at an event.

Video obtained by the Daily Signal showed a little girl at Johnson Elementary School reciting to other children over a microphone the meaning behind the letters in LGBTQ — Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans, Queer. Later, a man the Daily Signal claimed might be the school’s assistant principal, John Kronstain, appears and walks a child away by the hand.

“Cool,” another girl could be heard saying in the video. “Now, let’s have a book about pride month.”

Per the Daily Signal:

Several little girls then proceed to take turns reading the book “ABC Pride” that links each letter of the alphabet to gay pride issues as the elementary school children listen: “A is for acceptance, when you accept yourself and other people accept you for who you are.” “B is for belonging, when you know you are in the right place, surrounded by things you love and people who make you feel good.” The author of that book, Louie Stowell, has described herself as a “cis queer woman over 40” who is married to a woman and has asked on Twitter: “Even if kids’ books COULD make you gay, so what? That’s only a problem if you’re homophobic.”

NEW: @DailySignal obtained a video from a Charlottesville elementary school’s "student led" celebration of Pride Month where fourth-graders tell the rest of the elementary school about LGBTQ acceptance. pic.twitter.com/hUQZfFfOal — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) June 13, 2023

Beth Cheuk, a supervisor of community relations at Charlottesville City Schools, told the outlet that the children were reading about LGBTQ acceptance and that students led the event as part of its “monthly schoolwide morning meeting celebrating the end of the school year.”

“Each month, grade-level teachers coordinate the morning program, sometimes working with their students. For the June meeting, fourth-grade students took the lead to coordinate the program,” Cheuk told the outlet.

Cheuk added that Charlottesville City Schools “fully supports the Johnson Elementary School leadership in providing time for these important experiences for students.”

Cheuk admitted that parents were not informed of the event.

“We have not communicated with families every time we had a cultural observation as part of these morning meetings. However, we will do so moving forward,” Cheuk said.

