A video showing a New York City college graduate grabbing a microphone from an educator has shocked viewers.

The educator involved is accused of not allowing the graduate to repeat her full name, the New York Post reported Thursday.

Kadia Iman, who is a digital creator and also has an OnlyFans account on the website described as featuring adult content, apparently grabbed the microphone from the older woman who tried to maintain her grip on it.

However, Iman wrangled the microphone from her, then turned and said, “You didn’t let me get my moment.” She then repeated her full name as she walked around the woman and addressed the crowd, who stood watching in disbelief:

“I don’t like how you snatched the mic out of my hand so today is gonna be all about me,” she told the educator.

When Iman was finished, she slammed the mic onto the ground and stormed off.

Someone behind the camera said, “Oh! Dropped the mic. Congratulations!” as Iman disappeared.

Social media users were quick to comment on Iman’s behavior, one person writing, “She isn’t going to do well in the game of life.”

“Outbursts like that when I was their age resulted in not getting your diploma. Instead it was mailed in late August so you had time to ‘explain’ your actions to family and peers,” another person observed.

The young woman did later explain what she claims happened.

She recalled, “I was walking on and we had to say our names before we get on the stage. So I was saying my name and she literally — my name is long, obviously, I have like three syllables in my name.”

Iman claimed she did not get to finish repeating her name, but the others did:

“Me and another girl noticed that she was pulling the mic down super fast for some black people — I don’t want to be that person, so I just couldn’t let her … I just couldn’t let that happen,” she continued, adding she wanted to “reclaim” her moment but did not want to ruin someone else’s experience.

The Post reported Friday that Iman graduated from LaGuardia Community College.

She apparently defended her actions in a social media post, writing, “I am always in the right … u will not gaslight me into thinking I’m the bad guy. I did it for girls that look like me. Love u.”

College grad says she is not the ‘bad guy’ after mic drop went viral https://t.co/HRkhM4zWOJ pic.twitter.com/NUnYWzU1gV — New York Post (@nypost) June 23, 2023

However, social media users disagreed with Iman, and one user replied to the Post story, “People that act the way she did never think they’re in the wrong.”