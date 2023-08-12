A now former school employee in Conroe, Texas, is accused of beating up a student on Thursday.

The unidentified Conroe ISD worker lost his job after the incident, which happened on a bus, Fox 26 reported Friday.

Texas school district worker fired after fighting student on bus: report https://t.co/jCZ3gQQ3L6 pic.twitter.com/A8UsD6GTjX — New York Post (@nypost) August 12, 2023

The man is accused of being verbally and physically aggressive with the student, whom the New York Post described as a 17-year-old foster care student.

Video footage shows the suspect apparently hitting the student as the younger person falls backward onto the floor of the bus: “You on video, you on video!” the individual behind the camera shouts. The suspect then appears to say something to the student on the floor as he holds him down. The student is seen lifting his hands as if to protect himself from more blows. “You on video! You just hit a kid, bro!” the individual filming the scene states. At one point, the suspect tells the student to “Keep your hands off of me… you never put your hands on me.”

The Fox report said the employee was fired immediately and the Conroe ISD Police Department opened an investigation into what happened.

“The police department has said that they expect to pursue criminal charges against the employee,” the article noted.

In a statement, Conroe ISD said, “We are disturbed by this unacceptable behavior which is not representative of our hundreds of hard-working transportation staff,” according to KHOU:

Students expressed shock over the video, one of them telling the outlet, “He should have done something better than actually beat up a student because he’s supposed to set an example.”

It remained unknown what caused the worker’s reaction in the situation, but one grandparent said that did not matter.

“For him to get assaulted by this teacher or whoever he was, it’s wrong. I mean, you just don’t pick on kids. I mean, I’m sorry. I don’t know what else to say,” she told KHOU.