WATCH – ‘God Is Moving’: Hundreds Baptized in Pond at Auburn University

A huge group of people who showed up Tuesday night at Auburn University’s Neville Arena in Alabama left with changed hearts.

The crowd attended the Unite Auburn event to hear speakers and participate in a worship session. However, the moving night did not end there, 1819 News reported Wednesday.

Following the event, students made their way to Auburn’s Red Barn, where a wave of baptisms took place.

Video footage shows the crowd gathered at the pond while watching others stand in the waist deep water.

Moments into the clip, a man wearing a dark shirt baptizes another young man. The moment he emerges from the water, the crowd erupts in cheers and shouts of joy:

WOW! Auburn students baptizing each other Tuesday night after a UNITE Auburn event on campus. Coach Freeze helped… Posted by Lynden Blake WBRC on Wednesday, September 13, 2023

“To God be the Glory!!!!!” one social media user replied to the video clip, while another said, “Beautiful and wonderful to behold.”

Auburn’s basketball head coach, football head coach, and baseball head coach promoted the event featuring Passion Music and speaker Jonathan Pokluda, who is also a pastor in Waco, Texas, according to the 1819 News article:

Pokluda’s message focused heavily on sexual abstinence and purity outside the confines of marriage. He also spoke at length about the dangers of sexual promiscuity and pornography use from a biblical perspective. Pokulda also remarked that he had never seen “such a clear and obvious movement of God” in his “entire life.”

He also told the young people a baton was about to be passed to them and “you’re going to have to carry it out of this place for God to do something in and through this place.”

WSFA reported approximately 200 people were baptized after the service that was free to attend.

Student Michael Floyd told the outlet he would never forget the incredible evening.

“It’s just a message of unity, saying when you’re a part of the body of Christ, you’re never alone, ” Floyd stated.

In a social media post Wednesday, Unite Auburn said, “We are still speechless and in awe of what God did last night. Hundreds of students were baptized at Red Barn.”

We are still speechless and in awe of what God did last night. Hundreds of students were baptized at Red Barn. Thousands… Posted by Unite Auburn on Wednesday, September 13, 2023

“Thousands cheered as they were raised from death to life. God is moving on Auburn’s campus and it doesn’t stop here,” the post stated.