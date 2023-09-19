Students from Perkiomen Valley School District in Pennsylvania organized a walkout to protest the school board’s policy allowing transgender students to use the bathroom of their choice.

Proposed Policy 720 was enacted after parent Tim Jagger’s daughter felt emotionally disturbed after an encounter with a biological male in the bathroom, but the school board failed to vote in favor of transgender students using the bathroom of their biological sex, Fox News reported.

“Kids were upset,” John Ott, organizer of the walkout, told Fox News. “Girls… we wanted to protect them. They were upset. They didn’t want men in their bathroom.”

Many students feel that their voices are not being heard.

“It makes me feel as if it’s me, and my sister, and the rest of us students’ rights are now compromised and not a priority to this school whatsoever,” Brandon Emery said.

The school board president said he supports the students’ protests.

“Although I voted differently than the majority of the board, as board president, I respect the outcome of the vote and those who voted against expediting the policy,” Jason Saylor said. “I also appreciate our student body, those who came to our previous board meeting to vote, and the 300+ students who used their First Amendment right to voice their opinion in favor of the policy during their protest on Friday.”

Transgender students in women’s bathrooms have been the subject of controversy in schools for several years now.

Two years ago, a girl was raped in the high school bathroom in Loudon County, Virginia, by a boy wearing a skirt, Breitbart News reported.