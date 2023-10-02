Students with special needs had the time of their lives during a homecoming football game in Fulshear, Texas.

Fulshear High School special needs students held flags and dashed onto the field alongside the football players while others revved up the crowd with cheerleaders, Click2Houston reported Friday.

A Fort Bend County High School gave students with special needs a chance to shine during this week’s homecoming football game. https://t.co/auTbwvnVCy — KPRC 2 Houston (@KPRC2) September 29, 2023

“What an unforgettable night for Shayne and his friends as they ran the football field carrying the Fulshear High School flags during Homecoming halftime! Thank you Miss Jennifer for giving these kids the opportunity to shine extra bright tonight,” social media user Bobette Marie Dolan said of the event:

What an unforgettable night for Shayne and his friends as they ran the football field carrying the Fulshear High School… Posted by Bobette Marie Dolan on Thursday, September 28, 2023

Video footage shows a young man running onto the field carrying a large flag while spectators cheer. The lyrics to the song playing over the clip say, “I’m on top of the world.”

“This is so amazing and touches my heart. Texas takes care of the [sic] every student,” one person replied to the post.

“Best state ever to raise your kids!” someone else commented, to which Dolan replied, “I agree with you wholeheartedly…especially for the special needs kids in the community…extremely blessed to be here. Shayne has an extremely bright future ahead of him.”

During the event, two special needs students were honored by being crowned Charger King and Queen in addition to the traditional homecoming king and queen awardees.

In September 2021, Fulshear High School made a dream come true for a teenager with autism by dubbing her a member of its football team, according to KHOU:

Every child is special, but those with “special needs” may require more help each day due to medical, emotional, or learning issues, per Nemours KidsHealth.

“Life can be extra-challenging for a kid with special needs. It might be harder to do everyday stuff — like learning to read or, if a person has physical handicaps, just getting around school or the mall,” the site reads, adding, “Other kids also can be a big help. How? By being a friend.”