The National Association of Scholars (NAS) has called for the removal of Harvard President Claudine Gay following allegations of plagiarism.

In an open letter released on Monday, NAS said that Claudine Gay’s botched testimony before Congress on December 5, wherein she refused to say that calling for the genocide of Jews violated Harvard’s policy on harassment, made her unworthy of her administrative position.

“The National Association of Scholars (NAS) calls on the Harvard Corporation to remove Claudine Gay from Harvard College’s presidency,” the group said, continuing:

President Gay is at the center of the controversy that followed her December 5 testimony to the House Committee on Education and the Workforce, in which she found herself unable to give a clear answer to questions about what Harvard could or would do in response to calls for genocide against Jews.

“Her answers on that occasion were far from satisfactory, but they are not the only reason why she should be removed from the presidency,” it added. “Her performance on December 5 should be — to borrow a word she used repeatedly on that occasion — put into context.”

The letter then cited her “shoddy professional work” and her “record of plagiarism.” It also cited her promotion of racial policies.

As Breitbart News reported, conservative activist and critical race theory (CRT) expert Christopher Rufo combined forces with journalist Christopher Brunet to “raise troubling questions of potential plagiarism around embattled Harvard President Claudine Gay’s Ph.D. dissertation”:

As dean and then president, Gay has been accused of bullying colleagues, suppressing free speech, overseeing a racist admissions program, and, most recently, failing to stand up to unabashed antisemitism on campus in the wake of the October 7 Hamas terror attack against Israel. Now, yet another concern, plagiarism, has been called into question by author and New College of Florida board member Christopher Rufo, who has obtained documents showcasing sections of Gay’s dissertation, which Rufo and journalist Christopher Brunet say would violate Harvard’s own stated policies on academic integrity. Gay’s dissertation, “Taking Charge: Black Electoral Success and the Redefinition of American Policies,” which deals with white-black political representation and racial attitudes, was published in 1997, and was part of Gay’s doctorate in political science from Harvard.

While testifying before Congress on December 5, Gay refused to say if advocating for the genocide of Jews violated Harvard’s policy on bullying and harassment.

