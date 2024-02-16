A school bus driver has become a local hero for taking time out of his day to put a smile on a child’s face in Louisville, Kentucky.

Larry Farrish Jr. recently noticed that a young student named Levi appeared unhappy, which was out of the ordinary for the little boy, and he knew something was not right, Today reported Thursday.

News we love. ♥ This @JCPSKY bus driver went above and beyond to make a student smile. A first grader didn't have pajamas on pajama day, so the driver went and bought him some. https://t.co/qLfouaPguW — WLKY (@WLKY) February 13, 2024

When he asked Levi what was wrong, the first grader, who attends Engelhard Elementary School, told his friend he did not have pajamas to wear like all the other children for Pajama Day.

Farrish was not about to let the issue go unresolved. He said, “I thought, ‘I gotta fix this.'” After his routes were completed, the bus driver went to a store and bought two pairs of pajamas for Levi, then delivered them to him at his school’s campus.

Levi was ecstatic when he saw the gifts from the man, who is a special friend. The two always give one another the Spider-Man sign when Levi hops on the bus in the mornings for school, according to WLKY.

“I can tell Mr. Larry is nice, and his heart is filled with joy. When he got me the pajamas, I did a happy cry,” the little boy recalled.

In a social media post on Tuesday, Jefferson County Public Schools shared photos of the two friends, stating, “Farrish took matters into his own hands and got brand new pajamas to the school in time to turn the student’s bad day around!”

🚍 DRIVING JOY ❤️ | When JCPS Bus Driver Larry Farrish Jr. noticed one of his typically upbeat Engelhard Elementary… Posted by Jefferson County Public Schools on Tuesday, February 13, 2024

Social media users quickly praised the bus driver for his kindness, one person writing, “Great job, Larry! Thanks for being a really good dude!”

“Larry, you are a blessing!!!!” another user wrote, while someone else said, “What a loving heart!!”

Farrish said driving buses is his life’s calling, and he enjoys building positive relationships with the children he serves.

“I truly love every minute of it,” he stated.