An Indiana high school student was told to remove the American flag he displayed on his pickup truck that he drove to class. He responded by getting a patriotic star-spangled wrap on his vehicle.

Cameron Blasek, a senior at East Central High School in St. Leon, was told by school administration that the flag he had hung on his pickup all year was against the rules, reported Fox 19.

After other students joined Blasek in protesting and arguing that the flag was not violating any policies, school officials relented.

However, it did not stop there.

TJ Bedacht, owner of GCI Digital Imaging in Cincinnati, Ohio, heard of Blasek’s courageous stand and decided to donate a custom truck wrap featuring a red, white, and blue design.

“We did it because we are proud Americans that believe that Cameron did exactly what needs to be done.. stand up for our freedoms!”

Blasek’s truck now has a brand-new U.S. flag design that is sure to impress. Photos provided by Bedacht show the vehicle being transported back to Indiana after the Ohio business finished the job.