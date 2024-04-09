VIDEO — ‘Magical’: Former Teacher Reunites with Students from 46 Years Ago for Total Solar Eclipse

A former teacher in New York had a total solar eclipse party for a special group of people that was 46 years in the making.

When Patrick Moriarty was 22 in 1978, he told his earth science students they would reunite on April 8, 2024, to watch the total solar eclipse together, WHAM reported Tuesday.

However, he did not make the pact with just one class of students but with every class for the next 16 years. Therefore, he held a total solar eclipse party on Monday, and more than 100 people attended, much to his delight.

He said, “It’s not about the eclipse anymore to me. It’s all about the reunions.”

According to NASA, a total solar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth and blocks the Sun. The event on Monday captured millions of people’s attention, and another one will not occur for several years.

Video footage shows the total solar eclipse lulling New Yorkers into a state of awe:

Moriarty greeted his former students, who were overjoyed to share the special event with him, some of whom flew in from as far as Austin, Boston, and Detroit, per NBC News.

Former student Chuck O’Brien said the instructor “wasn’t just a great teacher, he was an inspirational teacher.”

As his former students gathered around him, Moriarty grew emotional and shared his gratitude that they decided to spend some time with him.

“I thank you guys so much for being here,” he said.

Per the WHAM article, clouds obstructed the view of the eclipse in Rochester, but the party went on as planned, and everyone enjoyed themselves.

Moriarty said, “Everybody got so quiet and let the environment around them take over. And it just seemed very magical.”

The former teacher then joked he would host another party when the next total solar eclipse occurs in Wisconsin in 2044.