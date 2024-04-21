WATCH: Anti-Israel Protesters at Yale Tear Down American Flag

Anti-Israel protesters at Yale University tore down an American flag on Friday night as they occupied the campus in what Jewish students have called an act of intimidation against them and against the university.

The video circulated on social media on Saturday and Sunday, with kaffiyeh-clad activists whooping and cheering as they tore down the Stars and Stripes.

A mob of Yale students shout “VIVA VIVA PALESTINA” as they tear down an American flag on campus, cheering when it hits the floor. (Oh, and university cops do nothing in response. Nor does the administration) pic.twitter.com/4aghYw1NBo — Sahar Tartak (@sahar_tartak) April 21, 2024

Many anti-Israel protesters also hold anti-American views, and have also targeted Christian symbols.

The Yale Daily News reported:

On Saturday night, more than 500 protesters gathered in Beinecke Plaza, and at 12:18 a.m., protesters announced that no arrests would be made that night. … There were also pro-Israel counter-protesters present from around 11:32 p.m. to around 12:50 a.m. time, largely remaining on Beinecke Plaza in front of Woodbridge Hall. At peak, about 25 counter-protesters were present. … An organizer of the encampment, who requested anonymity due to safety concerns, told the News that the group will be staying on Beinecke Plaza overnight and reiterated that they would continue their encampment on the Plaza until Yale meets their demands for disclosure and divestment [from Israel].

The Jerusalem Post reported that a Jewish student had been jabbed in the eye with a flagpole and that the Yale protesters were holding signs honoring a dead Palestinian terrorist who had kidnapped and murdered an Israeli.

Anti-Israel protesters at Columbia University, another Ivy League school, have also occupied campus illegally. According to video captured by the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI), the Columbia demonstrators have shouted pro-terror slogans.

Participants at Columbia University Pro-Palestinian Protest Chant: Oh Al-Qassam Brigades, You Make Us Proud, Kill Another Soldier Now! Israel Will Fall! Palestine Is Arab! @Columbia pic.twitter.com/RxAy03B2fS — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) April 18, 2024

Other demonstrations for “ceasefire” have also advocated terror against Israelis.

“October 7th Proves We’re Almost Free!”. The crowd goes wild.

“Long live October 7th!” Today, downtown Ottawa. No more euphemisms, they are openly promoting terrorism and violence towards Jews. This is intolerable and it is time for Canadians to speak up. pic.twitter.com/RVfnHEKReS — Jaime Kirzner-Roberts (@jaimekr) April 21, 2024

A march in Ottawa, Canada, featured protesters hailing the October 7 terror attack that killed 1,200 innocent Israelis.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of the recent e-book, “The Zionist Conspiracy (and how to join it),” now available on Audible. He is also the author of the e-book, Neither Free nor Fair: The 2020 U.S. Presidential Election. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.