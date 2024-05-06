Emhoff to Meet Jewish Students on Antisemitism — Including from West Point

Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff is set to meet Monday with six Jewish college students to discuss the ongoing wave of antisemitism on campuses around the country — including one student, bizarrely, from the U.S. Military Academy.
Politico reported Monday:
Second gentleman Doug Emhoff on Monday will host a half-dozen Jewish students from colleges around the country amid a wave of pro-Palestinian campus protests criticized for featuring antisemitic behavior.
…
Emhoff is the only of the four principals at the White House who is known to have called students who felt targeted or threatened by the demonstrations. In all, he has made two rounds of calls in recent weeks with Jewish students and Jewish community leaders, including Columbia University.
…
The half dozen students attending hail from Lehigh University, Bryn Mawr College, Washington University in St. Louis, University of Southern California, The United States Military Academy at West Point, and Muhlenberg College. The White House official said that in addition to meeting students, Emhoff will also be meeting with Holocaust survivors, including Tova Friedman, an 86-year-old survivor of the Auschwitz concentration camp.
USC and Washington University have been sites of radical pro-Palestinian encampments, but West Point has not. Moreover, several of the most high-profile campuses involved in the campuses do not appear to be represented.
