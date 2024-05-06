Emhoff to Meet Jewish Students on Antisemitism — Including from West Point

Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff is set to meet Monday with six Jewish college students to discuss the ongoing wave of antisemitism on campuses around the country — including one student, bizarrely, from the U.S. Military Academy.

Politico reported Monday:

Second gentleman Doug Emhoff on Monday will host a half-dozen Jewish students from colleges around the country amid a wave of pro-Palestinian campus protests criticized for featuring antisemitic behavior.

…

Emhoff is the only of the four principals at the White House who is known to have called students who felt targeted or threatened by the demonstrations. In all, he has made two rounds of calls in recent weeks with Jewish students and Jewish community leaders, including Columbia University.

…