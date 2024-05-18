CNN political commentator and Republican political adviser Alice Stewart died at the age of 58, CNN revealed on Saturday.

Law enforcement officials confirmed Stewart’s death to CNN and informed them that she had been discovered outside in a neighborhood located in northern Virginia.

“Alice was a very dear friend and colleague to all of us at CNN,” Mark Thompson, the CEO of CNN, wrote in an email to employees of the news network. “A political veteran and an Emmy Award-winning journalist who brought an incomparable spark to CNN’s coverage, known across our bureaus not only for her political savvy, but for her unwavering kindness. Our hearts are heavy as we mourn such an extraordinary loss.”

In an interview with the Harvard Internation Review, Stewart revealed that she had attended the University of Georgia and received a degree in broadcast news and political science. After graduating, she worked as a reporter and producer in Savannah before moving to Little Rock, Arkansas, and eventually taking a job as the communications director for former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee (R).

Additionally, Stewart has served as the communications director for Rep. Michele Bachmann (R-MN) when she ran for president in 2012. Stewart also worked on former Sen. Rick Santorum’s (R-PA) 2012 presidential campaign

When Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) launched a presidential campaign in 2016, Stewart also served on his campaign.

“Heartbreaking. Alice was wonderful and talented and a dear friend,” Cruz wrote in a post on X. “And she loved America fiercely. She lived every day to the fullest, and she will be deeply missed. May God’s comfort and peace be upon her loved ones. RIP.”

Law enforcement officials informed CNN that they do not believe Stewart’s death is the result of foul play, but resulted from a medical emergency.