South Carolina veteran and first district congressional candidate Bill Young said on Breitbart News Saturday that South Carolinians should give Rep. Nancy Mace the “pink slip” to restore order to the House.

Young, a Marine Corps. veteran who served in Operation Iraqi Freedom, hopes to oust Mace as the representative for South Carolina’s first congressional district.

Mace is one of the eight House Republicans that voted last year to remove McCarthy as the leader of the House. Subsequently, the House chose Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA) to be the next Speaker. Although Johnson appeared to be a stalwart conservative, he then chose to push omnibus spending bills over conservatives’ wishes, rammed through a reauthorization of a controversial spying program, and pushed through tens of billions of dollars in aid to Ukraine.

Breitbart News Saturday host Matthew Boyle asked Young what South Carolinians think about Mace’s effort to remove McCarthy, which effectively led to the creation of a Democrat-Republican coalition government.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) even boasted that Democrats effectively control the legislative body, saying, “Those are just the facts.”

Young said, “They [South Carolinians] say the same thing, whether you love or hate McCarthy, it was a slippery slope and a Pandora’s Box to like, you said, allowing the Democrats to control the Republican Party and giving this power to the gang of eight to hold this over the Republican leader’s head.”

Mace voted against advancing Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-GA) motion to vacate the chair, or remove Johnson as the Speaker.

Young added, “Nancy Mace is now speaking in effect that she opposes the motion to vacate. Nancy, you were the one that opened the Pandora’s Box. You were the one that opened that slippery slope. And now you’re going to have to fix this, and honesty, the way to fix this is to give her the pink slip.”

The South Carolina candidate contended that Mace has also accomplished little.

Young explained, “I started to look at Nancy Mace and how she is very reactive to certain things, a lot of things, especially when it comes to our military and foreign policy. And then I started to look at how disconnected she is to our district, and started to look at what value I can add.”

“You have to judge a tree by the fruit it bears, not by the fruit it talks about. Nancy Mace talks a lot and accomplishes nothing, and she does the bare minimum,” he added.

