Trump Supporters Gather in the Bronx Ahead of Trump Visit

Supporters of former President Donald Trump gathered together in the Bronx on Saturday to show their support for the former president ahead of his upcoming visit to the city.

Trump’s campaign announced on Friday that the former president would be holding an event at Crotona Park in the South Bronx on May 23.

In one video posted to X, Trump supporters could be seen walking through the streets holding a banner with the words, “The South Bronx for Donald Trump” as the people chanted, “Trump, Trump, Trump.

Other signs in the video consisted of, “Black Lives MAGA,” “Black Patriots For Trump Rally. The Bronx. 5/18/24,” “Hochul it’s the Bronx, not duh Bronx,” and Young Black Kids Growing Up In The Bronx Who Don’t Even Know What The Word Computer Is. Governor of NY Kathy Hochul.”

In another video, people from the group Black Patriots for Trump were gathered in a park in the South Bronx as several speakers encouraged people to vote for Trump.

“We want jobs, we want fair housing, we want better schools so our children won’t be accused of not being able to know what a computer is. Build some brand new state-of-the-art computer labs in those schools, make the investments into these communities,” one speaker said in the video. “Trump will be here on the 23rd, and we hope to see a turnout. There’s a 3500 person capacity, and we’re expecting to see 3500 people with an overflow.”

Another person could be heard encouraging people to “come out and vote for Donald Trump.”

“Don’t be afraid. Don’t be afraid. Stand with me. Fight with me,” the woman said. “Because I am here for the people. We the people, it is we the people. I am here for the children, the future of our country, for our children. I have grandchildren, I want a better America for our children.”

The weekend before Trump held a rally in Wildwood, New Jersey, in which the official estimate of those in attendance was reportedly around 100,000 people.

“We are going to register you to vote,” another speaker can be heard saying in the video. “We are going to offer you, if you have a criminal record we will clean and seal your criminal record.”

Trump’s visit to the South Bronx this upcoming week comes after he visited a bodega in New York City in April where a worker was attacked, robbed, and wrongfully prosecuted by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

The former president’s visit to the bodega in April drew crowds of people who could be heard chanting, “Four more years.”

A recent New York Times/Siena/Philadelphia Inquirer poll found that Trump was leading in five out of six swing states. While Trump and President Joe Biden were tied among people aged 18 to 29 and Hispanic voters, the poll found that Trump won more than 20 percent of Black voters.

Another poll conducted by the Washington Post-Ipsos conducted in April found that 62 percent of black Americans were certain that they would vote, a decrease of 12 points in June 2020. One out of five black voters who had previously voted for Biden during the 2020 presidential election expressed that they would vote for him again in the 2024 presidential election.