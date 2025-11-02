VIDEO — Officials: ‘Intentional’ Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Authorities believe an explosion that rocked a Harvard Medical School building on Saturday was intentional, and the hunt for the suspects is on.

There were no injuries as a result of the blast inside the Goldenson Building, the Associated Press (AP) reported Saturday.

The explosion happened on the fourth floor of the building that is on the school’s main quad, the Harvard Crimson reported, citing the Harvard University Police Department (HUPD).

“The Boston Fire Department Arson Unit responded to the incident and determined the explosion to be intentional,” the article said.

“An officer who responded shortly before 3 a.m. observed two individuals fleeing the building, according to the email sent by HUPD spokesperson Steven G. Catalano this afternoon,” it continued.

Boston officers swept the building in search of more devices but did not locate any, and school administrators said the building had been cleared and was open, except for the fourth floor where the blast occurred.

Now, law enforcement is searching for two suspects who appeared in surveillance photos. The images show one person wearing a black hoodie and blue cloth or mask, while the other individual appears to be wearing a dark red hoodie with a grey head covering.

NBC 10 reported Saturday evening that the school was getting assistance from Boston Police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) regarding the case. Authorities are asking the public to help them identify the suspects.

“It was hard for me to fall back asleep last night after hearing that,” one young man told the outlet. “My heart was racing, and I tried to fall asleep. Then like five minutes later I heard another bang, a second one.”

A woman told the outlet she was shaken by what happened.

“That’s super crazy, then. When I heard it was Harvard Med, I was even more shocked. I was like what could be going on there?” she stated.