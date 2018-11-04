‘Hitman in a Porno Movie’: SNL’s Pete Davidson Mocks GOP Candidate Dan Crenshaw, Who Lost His Eye in Afghanistan

Saturday Night Live host Pete Davidson mocked the appearance of former Navy SEAL Dan Crenshaw, who lost his eye fighting terrorists in Afghanistan, comparing the Republican candidate to a “hitman in a porno movie.”

“This guy is kind of cool — Dan Crenshaw,” Davidson began. “You may be surprised to hear he’s a Congressional candidate from Texas and not a hitman in a porno movie.

“I’m sorry, I know he lost his eye in war, or whatever,” he added.

Crenshaw, a former lieutenant commander in the U.S. Navy, now running for office in Texas’s 2nd Congressional District, lost his eye in active service. According to a biography from his campaign website, Crenshaw was “hit by an IED blast during a mission in Helmand province, Afghanistan.”

“He was evacuated and awoke from his medically induced coma learning that his right eye had been destroyed in the blast and his left eye was still present, but badly damaged,” it continues. “Dan was completely blind and the doctors did not believe he would ever see again. Tara [his wife] stood by him every day and night, keeping faith and praying he would see again. After several difficult surgeries, he eventually regained sight in his left eye, a miracle according to the head surgeon.”

It is not the first time that Davidson, who made headlines last year after getting a tattoo of “badass” Hillary Clinton, has made tasteless jokes over his political differences. Last month, he attacked the “mentally ill” rap megastar Kanye West met with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office. West has previously admitted to suffering from bipolar disorder.

“So speaking strictly for myself, what Kanye said after he went off the air last week was one of the worst, most awkward things I’ve ever seen here,” Davidson said at the time. “Being mentally ill is not an excuse to act like a jackass, OK?”

