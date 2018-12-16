First Lady Melania Trump shimmered at the White House Christmas party on Saturday evening, standing alongside President Donald Trump as she greeted guests to the lavish event.

Melania Trump welcomed the crowd to the White House — beautifully designed and decorated for Christmas by the First Lady and her staff — in a shimmering sequined white gown by Celine.

The evening gown, cut just above the ankle, is from former Creative Director Phoebe Philo’s last runway collection for Celine before she left her post at the French fashion house after leading the brand into fortune for a decade.

Fashion lovers have been in despair over Philo’s departure from Celine as she is considered one of the most influential and copied designers of the last 20 years. Mrs. Trump last wore Philo’s Celine while in Africa and donned a trench coat dress by the designer earlier this summer.

Mrs. Trump wore her hair in her usual waves but kept one side swept back for an evening charm.