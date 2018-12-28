Kathy Griffin to Trump: ‘Shut the F*ck Up and Prepare for Prison’

Left-wing comedienne Kathy Griffin is once again disgorging hate and foul language on Twitter, this time telling President Donald Trump to “shut the fuck up and prepare for prison.”

Griffin jumped to twitter to go on the attack in response to a tweet by the president, who was advocating for his border wall.

On Thursday President Trump tweeted, “This isn’t about the Wall, everybody knows that a Wall will work perfectly (In Israel the Wall works 99.9%). This is only about the Dems not letting Donald Trump & the Republicans have a win. They may have the 10 Senate votes, but we have the issue, Border Security. 2020!”

The tweet did not sit well with the vitriolic Griffin.

Just shut the fuck up and prepare for prison https://t.co/Qs9p4flcby — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) December 27, 2018

It seems that for this “funny” lady, using foul language is about the extent of her ability to express herself.

In July, for instance, Griffin called First Lady Melania Trump a “feckless complicit piece of shit.” In August, she tweeted that Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle were “two assholes.” Then, in June, Griffin defended Samantha Bee after the TBS late-night host called about Ivanka Trump a “cunt.”

“I’ve been the person that daddy made pay, and it’s not going to happen anymore on my watch,” Griffin said.

Kathy Griffin descended into the gutter last year after her career sputtered to a temporary halt because she posed with a fake severed head of President Trump, holding it next to her as if she were a member of the Islamic State, as Breitbart News then reported.

