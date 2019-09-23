Hollywood Pours Praise on Greta Thunberg: Put Her in Charge of Everything

Leftist Hollywood figures showered praise on Swedish teen climate change celebrity Greta Thunberg on Monday as she addressed the United Nations General Assembly chided world and warning that the planet is in the “beginning of a mass extinction.”

This fear and pain is real. And it’s gut-wrenching. No generation should have to deal with inaction from leadership,” actress-activist Alyssa Milano said in a tweet that included a video of Thunberg’s rant. “We are blessed to have this warrior of the human spirit.(Listen to her. Don’t just hear. Really listen.)”

“Nobel Peace Prize for Greta Thunberg, please,” actress Debra Messing pleaded for Thunberg who has been nominated for the prestigious award.

“This is all wrong I shouldn’t be up here. I should be back in school on the other side of the ocean, yet you all come to us young people for hope. How dare you?” Thunberg said in her United Nation speech.”

“You have stolen my dreams, my childhood, with your empty words and yet I’m one of the lucky ones,” she continued. “People are suffering. People are dying. Entire ecosystems are collapsing. We are in the beginning of a mass extinction and all you can talk about is money and fairy tales of eternal economic growth. How dare you?”

Thunberg was also one of 16 children from a dozen countries who filed a complaint with the United Nations, accusing five countries of failing to address climate change. The complaint was filed against Argentina, Brazil, France, Germany, and Turkey — but not China, which one of the world’s largest emitters of greenhouse gases.

“Who is that little white girl with the braids runnin’ around savin’ the world and whatnot I like that little white girl with the braids put her in charge of errrrrythang you go little white girl with the braids!” said actor-comedian George Wallace.

"You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words.” – @GretaThunberg. #UNGA pic.twitter.com/3SDqXakNEB — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) September 23, 2019

Don’t know what to say to people praising Greta Thunberg on here who aren’t aggressively trying to get Bernie Sanders the nomination in the US and/or a Labour govt in the UK. You people act like she’s a fidget spinner. — rob delaney (@robdelaney) September 23, 2019

“We actually know that these consequences will face us during our lifetime, and it is already happening now, and it will get worse.”@GretaThunberg on why we need to act today to save our planet tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/BNErM5mnTa — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) September 23, 2019

And a little child shall lead them. https://t.co/2IFv2i1dS3 — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) September 24, 2019

⬇️ RT @Channel4News: “We will not let you get away with this.” Greta Thunberg challenges the UN ‘action summit’ on climate change, telling world leaders “you have stolen my dreams and my childhood”. pic.twitter.com/wtsS21TtLV — John Cusack (@johncusack) September 23, 2019

Anyone who’s got a problem with Greta Thunberg can pretty much fuck off. — Rufus Sewell (@FredrikSewell) September 23, 2019

@GretaThunberg you have taken on this enormous task and with it, you have given everything and live with the pain of knowing, of trying ceaselessly, of caring with all your being in a world that prioritizes prosperity But you are moving people – thank you Greta. Thank you — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) September 23, 2019

