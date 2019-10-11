People’s ‘Women Changing the World’ Honors Greta Thunberg, Elizabeth Warren, Megan Rapinoe

Greta Thunberg lost out on the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday but the 16-year-old Swedish climate-change activist can take some consolation in People magazine naming her on its annual list of “Women Changing the World.”

The celebrity magazine has published its annual list recognizing women “who are making the world a better place.” This year’s honorees are a who’s who of left-wing starlets, including Greta Thunberg as well as Megan Rapinoe and other members of the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team.

People also recognized three Democratic presidential candidates — Kamala Harris, Elizabeth Warren, and Amy Klobuchar.

This year’s list of honorees doesn’t include any politically conservative or even anti-establishment Democrats like Tulsi Gabbard or Marianne Williamson, focusing instead on left-wing politicians, activists, and Hollywood celebrities.

People praised Thunberg for “fighting for the planet.” The teen activist recently appeared at the United Nations Climate Action Summit in New York, where she excoriated world leaders, saying, “You have stolen my dreams, my childhood, with your empty words.”

“People are unaware how big this crisis is,” the teen activist is quoted saying in People. But, “we are not doomed unless we choose to be. My hope is that we can fix this crisis in time.”

Rapinoe and her teammates were recognized for their “championing of equal pay.” After winning the women’s World Cup this year, the team filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Soccer Federation alleging gender discrimination.

Rapinoe has publicly advocated for equal pay to her male soccer counterparts. She has also repeatedly bashed President Donald Trump, saying that she would refuse a visit to the White House.

People honored Sen. Warren (D-MA) for her achievements in “changing the political conversation.”

“For a long time women have been shut out of the process, devalued, told to be quiet,” Warren said. “We’re not doing that anymore.”

Sen. Harris (D-CA) was also honored for shaking up politics. “Every position I went for, people said, ‘It’s not your time.’ That’s where I derive eternal optimism: the ability of the American people to see what can be, even if they’ve never seen it before,” Harris said.

Despite accusations from ex-staffers who claimed that she was a verbally abusive boss, Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) was also spotlighted for her achievements.

Captain Marvel star Brie Larson was also on this year’s list, in recognition of “speaking up about injustices and lack of diversity in the film industry.”

People‘s list also includes Oprah Winfrey, and actresses Taraji P. Henson, Evan Rachel Wood and Zoe Saldana.

