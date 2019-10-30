Alec Baldwin to Virginia Voters: It’s Time to Stop Trump’s ‘Bottomless Corruption’

Actor and far-left activist Alec Baldwin is urging voters in Virginia to punish the Trump administration’s “bottomless corruption” by voting Democrat in the state’s upcoming legislative elections.

Writing in an op-ed for USA Today, the Saturday Night Live star said that next week’s election presented an opportunity to “send an unmistakable message that Americans are eager to put an end to the dishonest and dishonorable Trump era.”

“It’s hard to overstate just how much is riding on Virginia’s elections and how they could influence the ultimate fortunes of Trump and Republicans,” Baldwin wrote. “Virginia was always going to be the warmup act for the 2020 elections: an early gauge of Americans’ appetite to repudiate Trump and Trumpism.”

Baldwin explained that the outcome of this election holds particular importance for numerous reasons, starting with his belief that the results will be considered a “referendum on impeachment,” as Democrats in Congress continue impeachment proceedings against President Trump.

The 61-year-old also argued that the “national balance of power [is] at stake” and “altering the balance of power in Washington for years.” Democrats taking control of the legislature would also make it easy to introduce new left-wing policies such as a higher minimum wage and stricter gun legislation, as well as paving the way for Virginia to become the 38th state to ratify the contentious Equal Rights Amendment.

“For all these reasons, Virginia deserves the attention of all of us who are fed up with the bottomless corruption of the current occupant of the White House and his enablers at every level,” the Boss Baby star wrote. “It deserves the attention of all who are sick of contempt for working people, for women, and for the right of kids to attend school or play on a playground without being menaced by weapons of war.”

Baldwin, who returned to his role as Donald Trump on last weekend’s Saturday Night Live, is one of many Hollywood stars suffering from some level of Trump Derangement Syndrome, previously describing the president as a “National Socialist tumor” and a “disease killing this country that must be eradicated.”

“If u voted for Trump, put ur faith in him bc u thought he was a decisive, plain-speaking, self-made business ‘leader,’ now u, perhaps, realize none of that is true,” Baldwin said earlier this month. “He is a disease that is killing this county and must be eradicated. Get rid of him. And good things will follow.”

Follow Ben Kew on Facebook, Twitter at @ben_kew, or email him at bkew@breitbart.com.