Actress Ellen Barkin Blames Racism for Katie Hill Resigning Instead of Facing Ethics Probe

Left-wing actress Ellen Barkin asserted on Sunday that the U.S. is overwhelmingly misogynistic and racist due to Rep. Katie Hill (D-CA) resigning over allegations of inappropriate sexual relationships with congressional staffers amid an ethics probe. Barkin used the suggestive hashtag “ #Amerikkka2019″ to drive her point home.

The Ocean’s Thirteen star provided a series of unfounded statements on Twitter Sunday, driven by Hill’s recent departure from Congress.

“A rapist is a Supreme Court judge. A serial sexual assaulter is the president. The first person to be investigated under Congress’ new ‘no sex with staff’ rule is a woman, Rep Katie Hill,” Ellen Barkin said, alongside the hashtag “#Amerikkka2019.”

A rapist is a Supreme Court judge. A serial sexual assaulter is the president. The first person to be investigated under Congress’ new “no sex with staff” rule is a woman, Rep Katie Hill. #Amerikkka2019 — Ellen Barkin (@EllenBarkin) November 3, 2019

Hill resigned last week after allegations surfaced of inappropriate sexual relationships with congressional staffers, including a “throuple” relationship with a female staffer and a separate affair with a male staffer. The allegations spurred the House Ethics Committee to formally launch an investigation. While Hill denied an affair with a male staffer, she admitted to a relationship with the female staffer.

“Even a consensual relationship with a subordinate is inappropriate, but I still allowed it to happen despite my better judgment,” Hill stated. “For that, I apologize.”

Hill resigned last week amid the ethics probe, citing a “coordinated campaign carried out by the right-wing media and Republican opponents” who, she says, gave her abusive husband a platform. It remains unclear why Barkin believes an investigation into Hill points to a racist, “KKK” U.S., as she suggested in her tweet.

Barkin’s tweet came within hours of Hill’s Sunday night tweet, calling for voters to elect a woman in 2020.

“A year from now, we have a chance to show women and girls that we matter. Hopefully, we’ll elect a woman as President — if not, let’s work to make sure a serial sexual predator no longer occupies the White House,” Hill wrote.

“What are we as a nation going to do?” she continued. “Ladies, show up.”

A year from now, we have a chance to show women and girls that we matter. Hopefully, we’ll elect a woman as President — if not, let’s work to make sure a serial sexual predator no longer occupies the White House. What are we as a nation going to do? Ladies, show up. — Katie Hill (@KatieHill4CA) November 4, 2019

Ellen Barkin is not the only far-left figure to attribute Hill’s fate to sexism. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) told Politico last week, “This doesn’t happen to male members in the same way — revenge porn in this respect. It’s horrific.”

“I don’t think we’re really talking about how targeted and serious this is. We’re talking about a major crime… being committed against her,” she added.

Several male lawmakers — including Reps. Joe Barton (R-TX), Pat Meehan (R-PA), Trent Franks (R-AZ), David Wu (D-OR), Anthony Weiner (D-NY), Eric Massa (D-NY), and Sen. Al Franken (D-NY) — were driven to resign over allegations of inappropriate sexual relationships or behavior.