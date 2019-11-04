Actress Ellen Barkin Blames Racism for Katie Hill Resigning Instead of Facing Ethics Probe

Ellen Barkin attends the Turner Upfront 2018 arrivals at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on May 16, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo credit should read ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images)
ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Left-wing actress Ellen Barkin asserted on Sunday that the U.S. is overwhelmingly misogynistic and racist due to Rep. Katie Hill (D-CA) resigning over allegations of inappropriate sexual relationships with congressional staffers amid an ethics probe. Barkin used the suggestive hashtag “#Amerikkka2019″ to drive her point home. 

The Ocean’s Thirteen star provided a series of unfounded statements on Twitter Sunday, driven by Hill’s recent departure from Congress.

“A rapist is a Supreme Court judge. A serial sexual assaulter is the president. The first person to be investigated under Congress’ new ‘no sex with staff’ rule is a woman, Rep Katie Hill,” Ellen Barkin said, alongside the hashtag “#Amerikkka2019.”

Hill resigned last week after allegations surfaced of inappropriate sexual relationships with congressional staffers, including a “throuple” relationship with a female staffer and a separate affair with a male staffer. The allegations spurred the House Ethics Committee to formally launch an investigation. While Hill denied an affair with a male staffer, she admitted to a relationship with the female staffer.

“Even a consensual relationship with a subordinate is inappropriate, but I still allowed it to happen despite my better judgment,” Hill stated. “For that, I apologize.”

Hill resigned last week amid the ethics probe, citing a “coordinated campaign carried out by the right-wing media and Republican opponents” who, she says, gave her abusive husband a platform. It remains unclear why Barkin believes an investigation into Hill points to a racist, “KKK” U.S., as she suggested in her tweet.

Barkin’s tweet came within hours of Hill’s Sunday night tweet, calling for voters to elect a woman in 2020.

“A year from now, we have a chance to show women and girls that we matter. Hopefully, we’ll elect a woman as President — if not, let’s work to make sure a serial sexual predator no longer occupies the White House,” Hill wrote.

“What are we as a nation going to do?” she continued. “Ladies, show up.”

Ellen Barkin is not the only far-left figure to attribute Hill’s fate to sexism. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) told Politico last week, “This doesn’t happen to male members in the same way — revenge porn in this respect. It’s horrific.”

“I don’t think we’re really talking about how targeted and serious this is. We’re talking about a major crime… being committed against her,” she added.

Several male lawmakers — including Reps. Joe Barton (R-TX), Pat Meehan (R-PA), Trent Franks (R-AZ), David Wu (D-OR), Anthony Weiner (D-NY), Eric Massa (D-NY), and Sen. Al Franken (D-NY) — were driven to resign over allegations of inappropriate sexual relationships or behavior.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.