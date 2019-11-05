‘DWTS’ Viewer Meltdown: How Can Dems Win in 2020 ‘If We Can’t Even’ Vote Off Sean Spicer

Viewers of Dancing with the Stars experienced a mass meltdown Monday night after former White House press secretary Sean Spicer lived to dance another week, forcing some to even question how Democrats will win in 2020 “if we can’t even get Sean Spicer off” the show.

Spicer performed a jazz routine with Jenna Johnson, who filled in for Lindsay Arnold due to her mother-in-law’s untimely passing. The duo saw the lowest judges scores of the bunch– 20/30. Despite that, Spicer did not find himself in the bottom two. Rather, duos Kate Flannery and Pasha Pashkov and Ally Brooke and Sasha Farber landed in the bottom two, with Flannery ultimately going home. Judge Carrie Ann Inaba found the results “confusing and irritating.”

The results indicate that, once again, conservative supporters are carrying Spicer through in an effort to send a message to leftists and Hollywood elites who insist on “canceling” conservatives out.

Leftists on Twitter were not only perplexed but enraged by Spicer’s continued presence on the show prompting some, interestingly enough, to call for the end of the popular vote.

“#DWTS Those results are BULLSHIT,” one angry Twitter user wrote, demanding the show to “cancel the public voting and make it about dancing, not popularity.”

“The voting process has to change with the judges at least voting only until semi finals. THEN the public can weigh in,” another concurred, claiming that it is “just not fair for a dancing contest.”

“This isn’t funny. This isn’t cute. Whoever is voting for Sean spicer… you are garbage,” another assessed.

“Sean Spicer is the .1 germ Lysol just can’t kill,” another lamented.

“The Universe has many mysteries, but the greatest mystery of all time is why the FUCK Sean Spicer is still on #DWTS,” one user wrote.

“I can’t stand #DWTS anymore!! Sean Spicer again??? Maga Twitter is keeping his ass there because they want to ‘piss the left’ off,” one added, urging DWTS to “never do this again.”

Another angry viewer suggested that DWTS is “rigged,” while another sarcastically thanked “dumb Trump supporters” for keeping him on the show.

“How are Democrats supposed to win in 2020 if we can’t even get Sean Spicer off Dancing with the Stars,” one tweeter asked.

Best #DWTS tweet! I’m not tired of #winning…whether with @realDonaldTrump or @seanspicer.👍 Both trigger the left and send them into a meltdown. 😂 Add a dash of #Covfefe just for fun! pic.twitter.com/3dtrlOg1mG — Amy Kremer (@AmyKremer) November 5, 2019

More reaction.

Spicer’s stay on DWTS has generated outrage every week. Last week, his winning streak caught the attention of The Daily Show host Trevor Noah, who grumbled about Spicer — as well as his support from Breitbart — in an eight-minute segment.

“I didn’t start this,” Spicer told Breitbart News Sunday in response to Noah’s rant. “I went on the show looking to have fun and do well, whatever. It was the left who boycotted me.”

“They have come to believe that their viewpoint is the only viewpoint, and I would’ve assumed that the 2016 election was a wakeup call,” he added.

As Spicer told Breitbart News Sunday, the left’s initial reaction to his participation in the shows “fired up” conservatives across America. The leftist rage also earned him support from high-profile supporters, such as Donald Trump Jr. and President Trump.

“Guys get this going again for Spicy. The meltdown the Hollywood types keep having when he wins with your votes is soooo worth the time,” Don. Jr. said. “Get on it!!!”

Guys get this going again for Spicy. The meltdown the Hollywood types keep having when he wins with your votes is soooo worth the time.

“Vote for Sean Spicer on Dancing with the Stars. He is a great and very loyal guy who is working very hard!” the president tweeted, adding the hashtag, “#MAGA.”

