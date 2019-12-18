Actor Adam Goldberg said late Wednesday that the possibility of overturning the 2016 presidential election is not a threat to democracy and should not dissuade House Democrats from voting to impeach and remove President Donald Trump.

The actor, known for his roles in Saving Private Ryan and Fargo Season 1, expressed disdain for Trump’s electoral college victory on social media.

“Say for the sake of argument this was overturning the election,” Goldberg wrote. “Big whoop, it’s overturning the will of the minority of the electorate.”

Say for the sake of argument this was overturning the election. Big whoop, it’s overturning the will of the minority of the electorate. — Kiss My @s (@TheAdamGoldberg) December 19, 2019

Goldberg failed to note that Hillary Clinton also garnered less than 50 of the popular vote, coming in at 48.2 percent compared to President Trump’s 46.1 percent.

President Trump won the Electoral College by a wide margin, with 304 electoral votes to Clinton’s 227, after unexpectedly winning reliably blue “rust belt” states such as Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin.

Congressional Democrats have consistently denied that they are using the impeachment process to reverse the outcome of the 2016 presidential election.

Goldberg was one of many Hollywood stars who voiced their support for House Democrats’ impeachment vote on Wednesday. Celebrities including Rob Reiner, Alyssa Milano, and Patricia Arquette all expressed their wish that President Trump be removed from office.

