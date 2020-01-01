Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Brings Fireworks in Givenchy for New Year’s

First Lady Melania Trump brought the fireworks as she entered the annual New Year’s Eve celebration at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, on Tuesday evening.

Melania Trump strutted into the New Year, alongside President Trump, in a sequins embroidered evening gown by Givenchy that resembled the sparks of fireworks in the sky. The gown is cut from black silk georgette, features a round neckline, and gradient-like gold sequin embroidery that trickles down from top to bottom.

Currently, the Givenchy frock retails for about $4,740.

Mrs. Trump chose a pair of black satin pointed stilettos by Manolo Blahnik and her signature smoldering smokey eye makeup for the night of celebration.

(AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.