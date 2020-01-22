White House Smacks to Stephen Colbert for ‘Disgraceful’ Melania Trump MLK Day Joke

The White House on Tuesday fired back at CBS late-night talk show host Stephen Colbert for attakcing First Lady Melania Trump on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

“Here we go again – an irrelevant late-night talk show host mocking the First Lady, when her main focus is serving the American people,” White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said in a comment to the Daily Caller. “His comments were disgraceful, and certainly not original, but that doesn’t seem to matter when you’re hurting for ratings.”

During the show, Stephen Colbert mocked the first lady’s accent and ridiculed for her short message on Twitter honoring Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

“She really relates to Dr. King’s message, especially the part about wanting to be ‘free at last.’” Colbert said, referring to Melania Trump’s marriage to President Donald Trump as the crowd laughed. “It’s what I heard. It’s what I heard.”

Colbert continued making fun of the way that the first lady used Twitter.

Together we honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. #MLKDay pic.twitter.com/Bv6m1ZZtXG — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) January 20, 2020

“The oddest thing about that tweet was the graphic she used, which just said ‘MLK Day.’ Timely…and factual,” Stephen Colbert continued. “And I’m being told we have a preview of the first lady’s tweet for tomorrow: Together we honor — Tuesday, January 21.’ Again, so truthful.”